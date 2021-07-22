$150.39 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $150.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $612.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $694.13 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $77.63. 38,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

