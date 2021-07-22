1,649 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

