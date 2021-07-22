$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,759. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

