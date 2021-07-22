$189.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $189.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.81 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. 1,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $446.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at $928,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

