24,592 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNL stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

