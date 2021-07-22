24,993 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,309,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

