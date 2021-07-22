250,000 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,879. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

