252,257 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,503,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,997,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

