$258.24 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $258.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 122,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

