$261.61 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post sales of $261.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $151.67 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.