2,750 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,168 shares of company stock valued at $65,853,937. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $253.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

