27,751 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

