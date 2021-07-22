$299.77 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $299.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

BOOT opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

