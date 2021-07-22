$3.19 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $3.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $15.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

