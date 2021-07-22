$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.57. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

