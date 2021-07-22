30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$34.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

