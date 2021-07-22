$315.41 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report sales of $315.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

