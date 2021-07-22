$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.47 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

