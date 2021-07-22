34,388 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

