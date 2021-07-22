350,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,920,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,425,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

