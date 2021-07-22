38,401 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of GIGGU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,049. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

