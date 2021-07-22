$4.13 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $4.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,326. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,428 shares of company stock worth $10,079,112. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

