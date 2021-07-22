$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $142.06. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

