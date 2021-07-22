42,944 Shares in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

