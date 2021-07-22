$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. 2,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,333 shares of company stock worth $30,936,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

