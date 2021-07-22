$465.72 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $465.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $406.16 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,933. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

