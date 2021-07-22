46,889 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.09. 11,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $293.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

