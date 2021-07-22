$50.00 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $197.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.88 million, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $219.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

