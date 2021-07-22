500,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $15,593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $11,258,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Shares of DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

