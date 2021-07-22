500,000 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Bought by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TREB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,374. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

