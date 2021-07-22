51,658 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $736,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

