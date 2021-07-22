531,955 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.61. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

