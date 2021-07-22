5,937 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

