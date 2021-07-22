600 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 73,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 150.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,559.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,423.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.