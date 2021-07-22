862 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genesco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

