862 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genesco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00.
GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
