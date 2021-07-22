89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. 89bio has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. Raymond James cut shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,138 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

