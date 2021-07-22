8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $235,805.49

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $235,805.49 and approximately $278,447.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.73 or 1.00693222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

