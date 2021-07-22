91,430 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LJAQ opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

