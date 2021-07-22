AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.64

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.26. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 26,533 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.