AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 381,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

