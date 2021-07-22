AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

