AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
