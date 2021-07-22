ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 44 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

