Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.99. 181,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,334. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.