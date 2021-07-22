Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.27.

ACHC stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.