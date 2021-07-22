Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,709. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

