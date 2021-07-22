Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XLRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

