Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

