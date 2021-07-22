Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.11. 32,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,123. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.