Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Adecoagro worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.