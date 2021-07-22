Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. However, Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. Also, capital spending needed to develop new products may mar the firm’s earnings. High debt levels, global chip crunch and unfavorable currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Get Adient alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.